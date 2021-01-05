U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. John Gordy pretends to straighten a USAF Expeditionary Center emblem during his visit to the 726th Air Mobility Squadron at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, in January 2020. Photo by Staff Sgt. Preston Cherry/U.S. Air Force

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- The Air Force on Tuesday directed commanders to review official and unofficial unit emblems and other symbology to root out offensive language or imagery.

According to the Air Force, commanders have 60 days from Dec. 23 to conduct a comprehensive review of official and unofficial unit emblems, morale patches, mottos, nicknames, coins and "other forms of unit recognition and identity."

Advertisement

The directive came in the form of a memorandum from Secretary of the Air Force Barbara Barrett, Air Force Chief of Staff Charles Q. Brown, Jr. and Chief of Space Operations John W. Raymond.

The memo directs commanders to remove any imagery or language considered "derogatory to any race, gender, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religion, age or disability status."

"It is critical for the Department of the Air Force to embody an environment of dignity, respect and inclusivity for all Airmen and Guardians," the memo said. "Our core values demand we hold ourselves to high standards and maintain a culture of respect and trust in our chain of command."

The directive comes after after a year of military directives -- and conflicts with the White House -- regarding Confederate imagery on military property and the names of installations.

The military also launched a series of diversity initiatives in 2020, including reviews of policies and outcomes affecting troops from marginalized backgrounds.

In December, an Air Force inspector general review found Black men were more likely to be court-martialed than their White counterparts and less likely to given opportunities to lead and develop their careers.

In July, the Pentagon issued a memo effectively banning Confederate imagery from U.S. military property, following initiatives from multiple elements of the military to remove such images from official installations.

Army leadership also considered a measure to rename military installations named for Confederate generals defeated in the U.S. Civil War.

That idea was ultimately folded into the $740 billion National Defense Authorization Act, the annual defense spending bill.

The bill includes a provision that would require the Pentagon to rename military bases and other property named after Confederate figures and establish a commission to determine how those changes will be executed.

President Trump had threatened to veto the bill, in part due to that provision, but both chambers of Congress passed the bill last month with a veto-proof majority.