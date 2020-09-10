Sept. 10 (UPI) -- The Navy has expanded its ban on hemp and cannabidiol, or CBD, products that contain to include lotions and shampoos.

The expanded ban, announced this week on social media and internally in July, is intended to "protect Sailors from potential tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, exposure," since it's impossible to tell whether -- and how much -- residual THC a product might contain.

Federal law allows consumers to use products that contain less than 0.3 percent THC, but the Navy policy is meant to ensure sailors don't consume THC unknowingly, therefore creating false positives on a drug test.

"This really is about the health of the force and ensuring the Navy remains a drug-free workplace," said LA Parker, Drug Detection & Deterrence branch head, for the 21st Century Sailor office. "We have to be fit to fight and can't take a risk in allowing our Sailors to consume or use these types of products."

The Navy does allow for use of CBD formulations if a service member has a valid prescription, and in the press statement encouraged sailors to consult with their primary care physician to make sure the prescription is documented in their medical record.

The branch also still allows the use of durable hemp goods, like rope or clothing.

The policy update was released to service members just days after the House of Representatives approved an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act that would allow all military service members to use hemp and CBD products.

But the Senate did not include a similar provision in its version of the annual National Defense Authorization Act

And on Wednesday, Rep. Mac Thornberry, R-Texas, said Congress is unlikely to vote on the NDAA until after the Nov. 3 election.