The flag of the U.S. Army's V Corps was unfurled in ceremonies on Tuesday in Krakow, Poland, the start of a new command post headquarters there. Photo courtesy of U.S. Army Europe

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Reactivation of the U.S. Army's fabled V Corps establishes a forward command post in Poland, following announced plans to reduce U.S. troop strength in Germany.

The V Corps flag was unfurled on Tuesday in ceremonies in Krakow, Poland, with the promotion of commanding officer Maj. Gen. John Kolasheski to the rank of lieutenant general.

About 200 Army personnel will form the post, beginning in Fiscal Year 2021, the U.S. Embassy in Warsaw said in a statement.

A new forward command post is part of an Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement between Poland and the United States, finalized on July 31.

The agreement enables a troop presence of about 1,000 personnel, in addition to about 4,500 troops already stationed in Poland. A reduction of U.S. forces in Germany was announced on July 29 by Defense Secretary Mark Esper.

"The activation of an additional corps headquarters provides the needed level of command and control focused on synchronizing U.S.Army, allied and partner nation tactical formations operating in Europe," said Gen. James McConville, who led the ceremony.

"It will enhance U.S. Army Europe and U.S. European Command as they work alongside allies and partners to promote regional stability and security," McConville said.

With the activation of V Corps, the Army now has four corps headquarters, including I Corps at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., III Corps at Fort Hood, Texas, and XVIII Airborne Corps at Fort Bragg, N.C.

V Corps was first formed in 1918, during World War I, and was a key element in the D-Day invasion of Europe during World War II. It later saw service in the Balkans, Iraq and Afghanistan, and was deactivated in 2013.