U.S. near 150,000 COVID-19 deaths; Florida sets record again
Iran fires ballistic missiles, targets dummy U.S. ship in war games
From Vietnam to coronavirus: The U.S. can't win
Google, Facebook, Apple, Amazon CEOs face questions on digital 'dominance'
Utah man charged with posing as a doctor to sell fake silver-based COVID-19 cures
Archaeologists uncover ancient site near Jerusalem
