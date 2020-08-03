Gen. David H. Berger, U.S. Marine Corps Commandant, C, led a ceremony on Monday elevating the status of the Training and Education Command. Screenshot courtesy of U.S. Marine Corps/Twitter

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- The U.S. Marine Corps announced an elevation of its Training and Education Command on Monday to a "three-star command" to reflect its importance and focus on the "intellectual edge" of Marines.

In a ceremony on Monday at Headquarters Marine Corps at Quantico, Va., TECOM was raised in military status during a transfer of command ceremony, and the Marine Corps Combat Development Command was deactivated.

"TECOM changes command and elevates to a three-star command, facilitating the transition of Marine Corps training and education from an industrial- to an information-age model," the Marine Corps said in a Twitter thread.

"The elevation reflects the significance training and education plays in developing and employing a naval expeditionary force-in-readiness, capable of persisting inside actively contested maritime spaces in support of fleet operations," the Marine Corps said.

The designation refers to senior command leadership holding a rank of lieutenant general or higher, or OF-8 or higher as described in the code of NATO member states.

"Consider this intellectual edge a new armory for the Corps. We cannot rely solely on technology or equipment solutions; we have to be able to 'out-think' in changing situations," Marine officials said.

The commanding officer of TECOM, Maj. Gen. William F. Mullen, will now work directly for Marine Corps Commandant Gen. David H. Berger and have increased authorities equal to Marine Forces commanders and deputy commandants.

