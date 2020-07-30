Nearly 200 M1A1 Abrams Tanks, M-88 Recovery Vehicles, and Armored Vehicle Launched Bridges are moving through Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California throughout this month as part of the Marine Corps' effort to deactivate outdated equipment. Photo by Sgt. Jack Adamyk

July 30 (UPI) -- The Marine Corps' tanks and other heavy equipment are moving through Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow in California as part of an effort to modernize the Marine Corps in accordance with the National Defense Strategy.

"The tanks currently assigned to 1st Marine Division, Exercise Support Division, Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center 29 Palms, Marine Forces Reserve and Logistics Command," said Chad Hildebrandt, Railway Operations supervisor for the base, in a press statement. "They are all being consolidated here at MCLB Barstow for further movement to U.S. Army Depots at Sierra Army Depot in Herlong, California, and to Anniston Army Depot in Anniston, Alabama."

The movement of the tanks is part of an effort to deactivate tanks that wouldn't survive modern warfare.

Per United States Marine Corps Force Design 2030 guidance published by General David H. Berger, Commandant of the Marine Corps, March 2020, The Marine Corps is shifting from use heavier tanks and M88s to increase capacities in other areas, such as Rocket Artillery Batteries, Light Armored Reconnaissance companies and active component unmanned aerial vehicle squadrons.

Last week Companies within the Marines' 1st Tank Battalion in Twentynine Palms, Calif., and the 4th Tank Battalion at Camp Pendleton, Calif., held their first deactivation ceremonies to eliminate combat logistics regiments, engineer support units, ground cannon artillery and light attack air platforms.

The equipment was part of a directive to use the more efficient and less expensive transport method for moving all of the equipment.