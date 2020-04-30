U.S. Navy Blue Angels and U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly in formation by One World Trade Center and the Manhattan skyline in New York City on Tuesday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 30 (UPI) -- The Blue Angels and Thunderbirds will fly over Baltimore, Washington D.C. and Atlanta on Saturday, the Navy and Air Force announced.

The formation flights follow a similar display carried out Tuesday in New York City, New Jersey and Pennsylvania and intended as a tribute to first responders fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

Flyovers in Baltimore will start at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday and last about 15 minutes, with flyovers in Washington D.C. beginning at 11:45 a.m., lasting about 20 minutes.

Flyovers in Atlanta will begin at 1:35 p.m. and last about 25 minutes.

Several more flyover tributes are scheduled in American cities over the coming weeks, the military branches have said.

"America Strong is a way for both teams to show appreciation to the thousands of doctors, nurses, first responders and essential workers out there serving on the frontline day-in and day-out," Cmdr. Brian Kesselring, U.S. Navy Blue Angels commanding officer and flight leader for the flyover, said in a statement. "This is an extraordinary and unprecedented time but we will get through this. We are all in this together."

Six F-16C/D Fighting Falcons and six F/A-18C/D Hornet aircraft will fly in a formation to conduct the exercises "as a collaborative salute to healthcare workers, first responders, military, and other essential personnel while standing in solidarity with all Americans during the COVID-19 pandemic," according to the Navy.

According to the Navy, residents of these areas should be able to see the display "from the safety of their home-quarantine" and should maintain social distancing guidelines during the event.

The military will also release a more detailed flight route on Friday.