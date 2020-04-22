President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that the Navy Blue Angels and Air Force Thunderbirds will conduct exhibitions over several U.S. cities in the coming weeks in honor of healthcare workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic. File Photo by Lori Shepler/UPI | License Photo

April 22 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced that Navy and Air Force flight demonstration teams will conduct exhibitions in several U.S. cities.

Trump said the mission, known as Operation America Strong, will feature airshows by the Air Force Thunderbirds and the Navy Blue Angels will take place over the next several weeks, adding the demonstrations were "the idea of our great military men and women" to recognize healthcare workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This is a tribute to them, to our warriors because they're equal warriors to those incredible pilots and all of the fighters that we have for the more traditional fights that we win," he said.

Earlier Wednesday, The Washington Post reported that the Blue Angels and Thunderbirds will jointly fly over Washington, D.C., Baltimore, New York City, Newark, Trenton, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Dallas, Houston and Austin, according to a Pentagon memo.

The Blue Angels are also set to fly separately over 13 other cities including Miami, Tampa, Tallahassee, Jacksonville, Norfolk, Virginia Beach, Detroit, Chicago, Indianapolis, Nashville, New Orleans, Kingsville and Corpus Christi.

The Thunderbirds will conduct separate flights over San Antonio, Oklahoma City, Phoenix, San Diego, Los Angels, San Francisco, Portland and Seattle.

Although Trump described the flights as "airshows" the memo said they would perform flyovers that will avoid traveling over areas where people can congregate.