April 17 (UPI) -- General Dynamics Electric Boat Announced Friday that it has delivered the nuclear-powered attack submarine Vermont to the Navy.

The $3 billion Vermont is the 19th submarine of the Virginia Class, which displace 7,835 tons, with a hull length of 377 feet and a diameter of 34 feet, and can carry eight masts, including a snorkel mast and high-data-rate satellite communication masts as well as a radar mast.

"The shipbuilders of Electric Boat are proud to deliver Vermont to our Navy, an extraordinarily capable ship," said Kevin Graney, President, General Dynamics Electric Boat, in a press release. "I am pleased to report that the Vermont has received some of the highest quality ratings in the history of the Virginia program. We wish Vermont and her crew a long and distinguished career in defense of our nation."

In December the Navy awarded Electric Boat $22.2 billion for delivery of nine Virginia-class subs, and in January Lockheed Martin received $19.3 million to deliver masts for the boats.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Navy postponed indefinitely the commissioning ceremony for the Vermont, which was to take place in Groton, Conn., Saturday.