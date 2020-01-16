The Virginia-class attack submarine Pre-Commissioning Unit Indiana departs Newport News Shipbuilding to conduct Alpha sea trials in the Atlantic Ocean in 2018. Photo courtesy of General Dynamics

Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Lockheed Martin was awarded a $19.3 million contract modification to procure masts for Virginia-class submarine hulls for the U.S. Navy, according to the Pentagon.

The deal funds procurement of eight multi-function modular masts for Block V hulls for the Virginia-class submarine, the Department of Defense said in a press release on Wednesday.

The Block V hull can be extended based on the requirements of the vessels' strike capabilities. Virginia-class submarines typically carry eight masts, including a snorkel mast and high-data-rate satellite communication masts as well as a radar mast.

The deal comes under a previous contract, awarded in July 2019, funding the manufacture of multifunction modular masts for Virginia-class vessels.

In December, General Dynamics was awarded a $22.2 billion contract to build nine Virginia-class submarines for the Navy, and Lockheed received a $23.4 million deal to buy hardware for two Block V hulls for the vessels.

To date, the Navy has 18 Virginia-class vessels. They are built to conduct anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface-ship warfare, strike warfare and special operations support as well as gather intelligence.