Soldiers participate in JLTV Training at Ft. Mcoy in August. Photo by Russell Gamache/U.S. Army

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Oshkosh Defense was awarded a $407.3 million contract modification to procure joint light tactical vehicles for the U.S. Army, the Pentagon announced Friday.

The JLTV was developed by the U.S. Marines and the Army as a replacement for Humvee.

They vehicles, the first of which were made ready for use in August, offer different variants with multiple mission package configurations, including packages for personnel, heavy guns and close combat weapons.

The contract is funded by fiscal 2018 and 2020 Army and Marine Corps procurement funds as well as foreign military sales funds, which were obligated at the time of the award.

Work on the contract will be performed in Oshkosh, Wis., with an estimated completion date of Jan. 31, 2022.