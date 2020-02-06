The USS St. Louis, shown here during acceptance trials in December 2019, was delivered to the U.S. Navy this week. Photo courtesy of Lockheed Martin

Feb. 6 (UPI) -- Lockheed Martin announced Thursday that it, along with Fincantieri Marinette Marine, has delivered the future USS St. Louis, LCS 19, to the Navy.

St. Louis is the 10th Freedom-class ship, and the 19th littoral combat ship of 34 planned by the Navy. Independence-class LCS vessels are also underway.

"With LCS 19's delivery, the U.S. Navy has 10 Freedom-variant Littoral Combat Ships in the fleet. LCS 7 recently deployed, and it is gratifying to know that our team has delivered a ship that is relevant for today's fight and that is needed around the world," Joe DePietro, vice president and general manager of small combatants and ship systems for Lockheed Martin, said in a press release.

The vessel's features include steel hull, solid state radar and self-defense capabilities adaptable to include Longbow Hellfire missiles, 30 mm guns and manned and unmanned on-board vehicles.

Its standard equipment includes Rolling Airframe Missiles, and a Mark 110 gun capable of firing 220 rounds per minute.

The vessel was constructed in the Fincantieri Marinette Marine Corporation shipyard in Marinette, Wis., and completed acceptance trials on Lake Michigan in December.

"Our team is encouraged by the positive feedback we've received about LCS 7 on deployment, and we continuously look to incorporate fleet input into capabilities on LCS hulls," De Pietro said.