New joins with 3rd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division hold their French Fourragères during a formation that honors traditions on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Dec. 6. A spokesman for the 2nd Marine Division said the Naval Criminal Investigative Service has taken over the search for two rifles that went missing from Camp Lejeune in December. Photo by Jacqueline Parsons/UPI

Jan. 7 (UPI) -- The Naval Criminal Investigative Service has taken over a search for two rifles that went missing in December during a training exercise at Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville, N.C.

Lt. Dan Linfante, a spokesman for the 2nd Marine Division said the 3rd Battalion, 6th Marines had ended the active search for the weapons.

Linfante did not say when the rifles went missing, but said the NCIS first began investigating the missing weapons Dec. 18.

As of Dec. 20 the Marines were still "actively searching" for the missing guns.

Linfante disputed rumors that Marines were held back from paid holiday leave due to the search.

He also said contrary to rumors that swirled when the weapons first went missing, the base was not at any time placed on lockdown.