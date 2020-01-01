Trending Stories

Trump signs robocall bill, reauthorizes Debbie Smith Act
Idaho police continue search for two missing children
Mysterious drones fly over Colorado, Nebraska; FAA seeks to identify them
Sexual assault lawsuit against Kevin Spacey dismissed after accuser's death
Judge clears NYC man after serving 27 years for murder he did not commit
Photo Gallery

 
NFL season highlights
NFL season highlights

Latest News

Stacy London confirms Cat Yezbak romance: 'I used to date men. Now I date her'
Alamo Bowl: Sam Ehlinger helps Texas dominate Utah
Protesters in Iraq surround U.S. embassy for a second day
College basketball: 25.5-point underdog Florida A&M upsets Iowa State
Google celebrates New Year's Day 2020 with a Doodle
 
