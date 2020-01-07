The guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey fires a Tomahawk land attack missile on April 14, 2018, at chemical weapons-related targets in Syria. Photo by LTJG Matthew Daniels/U.S. Navy/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Ace Electronics received a five-year, $64.4 million contract for an upgrade of the Tactical Tomahawk Weapons Control System for the Navy, the Pentagon has announced.

The deal, announced Monday by the Department of Defense, funds production and delivery of manufacturing kits, spare parts and testing for the Tactical Tomahawk Weapons Control System, or TTWCS, for the Maritime Strike Tomahawk.

The Tomahawk Land Attack Missile is a subsonic cruise missile. The TTWCS allows commanders to redirect the missile to an alternative target if required, and to send data about its status back to the commander.

According to the Pentagon's announcement, this upgrade will offer new offensive capabilities to upgraded ships in support of the Maritime Strike Tomahawk, which allows the Tomahawk to engage a moving target at sea and upgrades the system hardware.

Work on the contract will be performed at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., with the ordering period ending in January 2025.

Navy funds in the amount of $259,118 were obligated at the time of the award.

Ace Electronics Defense Systems specializes in electronic manufacturing and engineering support services for military branches throughout the world, according to its website.