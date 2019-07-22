Raytheon Co. was awarded $27.3 in a contract adjustment for work performed for the U.S. Navy on the Air and Missile Defense Radar (AMDR) system, the Defense Department announced on Friday. Photo courtesy of Raytheon Co.

July 22 (UPI) -- Raytheon Co. was awarded a $27.3 million contract for work on the U.S. Navy's Air and Missile Defense Radar program, the Defense Department announced.

The award settles a request for equitable adjustment for contractor provision after a government change order by the AMDR program's Pacific Missile Range Facility, the Pentagon said Friday.

While the contract was just awarded, the work it covers was completed in June 2018.

Under the deal, Raytheon completed work on site generators and associated support hardware, as well as engineering and modification development, and options for the purchase of up to nine AMDR shipsets.

The AN/SPY-6(V) units are regarded as the U.S. Navy's next-generation integrated air and missile defense radar, and will be integrated into the Navy's Arleigh Burke-class destroyers.

The radar is made up of individual building blocks called radar modular assemblies, each a self-contained radar occupying eight square feet. These RMAs can stack together to form any size array to fit the mission requirements of any ship, Raytheon said.