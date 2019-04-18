Trending Stories

University of Buffalo freshman dies days after suspected fraternity hazing
British actress Mya-Lecia Naylor dies at 16
Judith Clark granted parole for role in 1981 Brink's truck heist
On This Day: Ireland formally declares independence
Watch live: AG William Barr to release full Mueller report

Photo Gallery

 
Demonstrators for and against Brexit protest in London

Latest News

Giannis Antetokounmpo jams on, blocks Thon Maker, Bucks beat Pistons in playoffs
Jason Biggs, Jenny Mollen's son Sid fractures skull
Ancient urine details hunting-to-herding transition 10,000 years ago
GenDyn awarded $125M for MK80, BLU-109 bomb components
Iranian president calls on Mideast nations to repel U.S.
 
