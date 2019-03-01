A Stryker vehicle is seen in the foreground, engaged in training exercises with the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

March 1 (UPI) -- General Dynamics Land Systems was awarded three contracts totaling $3.37 billion for Stryker vehicle repair, refurbishment, supplies and sustainment for the U.S. Army.

The three contracts, announced Thursday by the Department of Defense, include $1.37 billion for retrofit, damage repair and refurbishment services on Army's Stryker Family of Vehicles, $1.37 billion for wholesale supply, performance-based logistics services on the vehicles, and $66.4 million for sustainment services on them.

The two $1.37 billion contracts include completion dates of February 2024, and the $66.4 million sustainment contract runs through Feb. 29, 2020. Work locations and funding on all three contracts will be determined with each order, the Pentagon said.

The Stryker family is a series of adaptable eight-wheel-drive combat vehicles with 18 variants. Each can carry a unit of up to 12 personnel and can maneuver in urban situations, provide protection in open terrain and transport infantry quickly to critical battlefield positions. It is the first new military vehicle to enter U.S. Army service since the Abrams tank in the 1980s.

Designed to be transportable by C-130 cargo aircraft, the vehicles, known as infantry carrier vehicles, are manufactured by General Dynamics Land Systems in Canada and in Sterling Heights, Mich.

There are eight configurations in the Stryker Family used by the Army in 18 different variants, including the M1135 nuclear, biological, chemical reconnaissance vehicle, the M1134 anti-tank guided missile, M1133 medical evacuation vehicle, the M1129 mortar carrier, the M1132 engineer squad vehicle, the M1130 command vehicle, the M1131 fire support vehicle and the M1127 reconnaissance vehicle.