A U.S. Air Force B1-B Lancer bomber refuels during Joint Air Defense Exercise 19-01, conducted last week in Qatar. Photo courtesy of U.S. Air Force

Feb. 26 (UPI) -- U.S. Central Command and regional partners successfully concluded a training exercise last week, the U.S. Air Force announced.

Joint Air Defense Exercise 19-01, or JADEX, was a scheduled, three-day training event at the Al Udied Air Base in Qatar to sharpen CENTCOM's air defense readiness.

The exercise included the first use of B1-B Lancer bombers, working with F-15E Strike Eagle fighter planes and other aircraft, in such exercises.

"It gave us an opportunity to practice combined air operations with multiple aircraft and partners dedicated to regional defense to develop command and control tactics, techniques and procedures," said Maj. Ricardo Lara of the U.S. air Force Central Command. "We're really testing the tactical levels of warfare. We want to get after what that Soldier, Sailor or Airman is seeing down their scope, targeting pod or radar and how they communicate and operate as a joint coalition team."

The exercise included Navy ships and on-ground Army defense assets, in addition to aerial demonstrations. Regional partner countries operated alongside their U.S. counterparts against simulated threats.

"JADEX is an opportunity for us to practice regional defense with our gulf partners," said Lt. Gen. Joseph Guastella, Combined Air Forces component commander. "It's our responsibility to maintain a credible, capable and dynamic defense posture to compete, deter and win against state and non-state actors."