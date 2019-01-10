Trending Stories

Mysterious 'repeater' fast radio burst detected from faraway galaxy
Shutdown has stopped most U.S. food inspections, FDA chief says
Messier 94 forces scientists to rethink galaxy formation models
Trump visits Texas border, where wall threatens wildlife
Au pairs reach $65.5M settlement with sponsors over low wages

Tokyo begins new business year with prayer

Climate change intensifies deadly bird rivalry
Wild elephant blocks road, steals from trucks
Total fertility rate in the U.S. lowest since 1978
Texas sheriff using cardboard deputies to deter speeders
French protesters vandalize traffic cameras
 
