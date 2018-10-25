ULA's Delta IV rocket carries a National Reconnaissance Office payload into space from Space Launch Complex 6 at Vendenberg Air Force Base in California on Jan. 12, 2018. Photo by Michael Peterson/U.S. Air Force

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- United Launch Services, a part of the United Launch Alliance, has received an award for $152.4 million to provide heavy launch services for the U.S. Air Force.

Under the terms of the firm-fixed-price contract, announced Wednesday by the Department of Defense, ULA will support the National Reconnaissance Office Launch Mission One on the Delta IV rocket.

The launch will occur at either Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida or Vandenberg Air Force Base, California, according to the Pentagon.

"We are honored the NRO selected ULA's Delta IV Heavy rocket for this important national security mission. ULA remains the only launch vehicle provider capable of launching to all the current reference missions to meet the needs of the national security market," Tory Bruno, ULA president and CEO, said in a statement. "We look forward to continuing to provide reliable, on-time launch services as we transform our company to make access to space more affordable."

United Launch Services is a subsidiary of ULA established to provide launches for aircraft and missiles. The division contracts for launch services using ULA's Atlas and Delta launch vehicles.

Work on the contract will be performed in Alabama and Colorado, with the full value of the contract obligated to the company from 2018 missile procurement funds.

The work is expected to be completed by June 30, 2021.