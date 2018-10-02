An unarmed Trident II D5 missile launches from the Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine USS Nebraska off the coast of California as part of a test launch. Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ronald Gutridge/U.S. Navy

Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Boeing has received a $26.7 million contract from the U.S. Navy for Trident II D5 ballistic missile maintenance, rebuilding and technical services in support of its navigation subsystem.

Work on the contract, announced Monday by the Department of Defense, will be performed in Huntington Beach, Calif., and Heath, Ohio, with an expected completion date of September 2020.

Navy fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance contract funds in the amount of $25.2 million will be obligated depending on availability, with $1.5 million in United Kingdom funds being obligated upon award.

The Trident II D5 is the primary submarine launched nuclear ballistic missile for both the United States and the United Kingdom. It is a MIRV, or Multiple Independent Launch Vehicles, capable system that can shower a wide area with up to twelve nuclear warheads from a single missile.

It is the primary missile for both the U.S. Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine and the British Vanguard-class and is expected with upgrades to be the standard SLBM until at least 2040.