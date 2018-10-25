Sikorsky awarded $700M to repair CH-53, MH-53 parts

An MH-53 of the 20th Special Operations Squadron Hurlburt Field is pictured in flight. Photo by Senior Airman Andy M. Kin/U.S. Air Force

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Sikorsky Aircraft Corp. received an award for $717.4 million to deliver logistics and repair support on helicopters for the U.S. Navy.

The firm-fixed-priced, performance-based logistics requirements contract, announced Wednesday by the Department of Defense, calls for Sikorsky to repair and replace 98 CH-53 and MH-53 aircraft weapon parts.

The Navy will issue $142.7 million for a delivery order which will run concurrently with the contract, with further funds being obligated to Sikorsky for delivery orders as they are issued.

This contract carries a 50-month base period with no options, and work on the contract is expected to be completed by December 2022.