A CH-47 Chinook helicopter assigned to the New York Army National Guard's Bravo Company, 3rd Battalion 126th Aviation, hovers over Lake Erie in Buffalo, N.Y., on Sept. 5, 2018. Photo by 2nd Lt. John Peralta/U.S. Army National Guard

Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Boeing has received a $199 million contract for logistical support of the Chinook CH-47 forward and aft rotor blades and associated equipment.

Work locations and funding will be determined according to individual orders, with an estimated completion date of September 2023, the Department of Defense said Wednesday in a press release.

The CH-47F Chinook is a twin-engine tandem rotor heavy-lift transport helicopter used by the U.S. Army, NATO and many allied nations. It is designed to transport troops and heavy cargo at high speeds and at long range.

The CH-47 series has been in service since its introduction in 1962 and has been upgraded and redesigned many times, including seeing extensive use from Vietnam to Afghanistan. The rotorcraft is capable of sling-load operations for placing artillery, light vehicles and battlefield supplies.

A Special Operations variant, designated MH-47G, has upgraded digital avionics and flight control systems, a stronger monolithic airframe and is designed for easier transportation by cargo aircraft.