CACI awarded $174M by U.S. Navy for tech support

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- CACI on Thursday received the prime position on an award to provide technical services support to the U.S. Navy and its Manpower, Personnel, Training and Education, or MPT&E, organization.

MPT&E is responsible for recruiting, executing and organizing sailors, and preparing them for duties on ships, squadrons and submarines.

The Virginia-based contractor, which announced the contract on Thursday, will lend data management, business intelligence and analytics, and business process reengineering services to MPT&E and report to the deputy chief of naval operations.

CACI and MPT&E have worked together for more than 20 years. This current contract bundles new and existing services that could push toward its ceiling of $174 million.

Under the indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract, CACI will work to enhance MPT&E's enterprise information system capabilities by enhancing its IT architecture, data management, business processes and operational performance.

"By improving the way career, human resources, and family services are delivered, the information systems transformation will help ensure the Navy continues to attract, train, and retain highly qualified personnel," Ken Asbury, president and CEO at CACI, said in a press release.