Oct. 16 (UPI) -- The U.S. Navy awarded a $152.2 million indefinite-quantity contract to Dyncorp International in support of maintenance to TH-57 aircraft.

The contract, announced Monday by the Department of Defense, covers logistic support services and material for depot-level maintenance on the Navy's 118 aircraft fleet of TH-57s.

Work will be conducted in Milton, Fla., with the contract running through November 2022. No money was obligated at the time of award as funds will be appropriated on an order-by-order basis.

The TH-57 Sea Ranger, produced by Bell and in operation since 1968, is a helicopter primarily used in training for aviation students at Naval Air Station Whiting Field in Milton. The aircraft is also used in chase and utility operations, according to the Navy.

The Navy has long explored replacing the fleet of TH-57 Sea Rangers and plans to buy a replacement model sometime in the 2020 fiscal year.

Requests for Information were last issued in October 2017 -- drawing interest from Airbus, Bell and Leonardo -- all of whom have pitched their helicopters to the Navy. An official request for proposals is expected in February 2019, Airbus said in July.