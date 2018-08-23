An Mk 54 torpedo is loaded onto the Ticonderoga-class cruiser USS Antietam. Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class William McCann/U.S. Navy

Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Progeny Systems of Manassas, Va., has received a $40.6 million contract for the production of Mk 54 Mod 1 lightweight torpedo kits and related equipment.

The contract, announced Wednesday by the Department of Defense, includes testing gear, spares, engineering and hardware support services. The deal also includes options which, if exercised, would bring the total value of the contract to $303.2 million

The contract combines purchases for the U.S Navy, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom and Taiwan under foreign military sales. Work will be performed in Charleroi, PA, Salt Lake City, Utah, and Manassas, Va., with work expected to be completed by August 2022.

Navy fiscal 2018 and 2017 weapons procurement funding in the amount of $21.7 million and $18.6 million respectively are to be obligated, as well as FMS funding in the amount of $361,000.

The Mk 54 torpedo is an anti-submarine weapon that can be deployed by surface ships, helicopters and fixed wing aircraft. It uses sophisticated algorithms to rule out decoys and other interference to track it's targets.

The weapon is a derivative of the Mk 46 torpedo that uses technology from the Mk 48 ADCAP and Mk 50. It is designed to be modular and easily upgradeable, and has been widely exported.

