State Department approves torpedo sale for the Netherlands

Aviation Ordnancemen assigned to the “Skinny Dragons” of Patrol Squadron 4 load a Mark 54 torpedo on a P-8A Poseidon aircraft during a proficiency exercise on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa Japan. Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Juan S. Sua/U.S. Navy

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- The State Department has approved a possible sale to the Netherlands of $169 million for 106 MK56 torpedo conversion kits.

The sale, announced this week and pending approval by the U.S. Congress, also includes torpedo containers, recoverable exercise torpedo containers, fuel tanks, air launch accessories for rotary wing aircraft and engineering support.

The Royal Netherlands Navy intends to upgrade its MK 46 torpedoes to the MK 54 with the purchase of these kits. The State Department has determined that the Netherlands will have no problem absorbing the technology.

The MK-54 Lightweight Torpedo is a standard weapon of the U.S. Navy and many other nations designed for submarines and other classes of ships.

RELATED AEGIS Weapons System sale to Spain approved by State Department

The proposal will have no significant impact to the security of the United States or impact the balance of power of the region, according to the State Department.

The primary contractor for the program will be Raytheon.

RELATED Northrop Grumman contracted for Mk 48 torpedo support