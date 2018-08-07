Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Envistacom has announced it has received a contract under the Deployable Adaptive Global Responder Support, or DAGRS, program.

The $18 million contract, announced Tuesday by the company, comes under a larger $480 million indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity five-year contract with 10 vendors competing for task orders.

Envistacom is set to help the U.S. Army and Navy satisfy requirements for engineering and technical assessment enhancements through rapid-prototyping initiatives.

"We are honored to be selected as the prime contractor to help execute Envistacom's first task order under the U.S. Army's DAGRS IDIQ contract vehicle," Alan Carson, senior vice president for Envistacom, said in a press release.

"I'm proud of our experts, including Valerie Hayes, who continue to deliver creative solutions in response to complex task order requirements. I'm confident that together with the U.S. Army and U.S. Navy, our team will deliver an effective blend of strategy and technology to our warfighters and mission partners, and ultimately, help make the world a safer place."