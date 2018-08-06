Army taps Mnemonics for remotely detonated explosive systems

Staff Sgt. Andrew Hoover, a munitions training developer, demonstrates how to set up the Remote Activation Munititions System at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo. Photo by Mrs. Melissa K. Buckley/U.S. Army

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Mnemonics has received a $38.3 million contract from the U.S. Army for the Remote Activation Munition System M152/MK152.

Locations and work on the contract, announced Friday by the Department of Defense, will be determined with each order, with the purchase program expected to be completed by August 2021.

RAMS is a radio-controlled system designed to remotely detonate demolition charges. RAMS provides the ability to detonate from a distance without direct wire detonation systems, allowing an improved stand-off capability.

The system has a transmitter and two receivers that initiate blasting caps and detonate C4 or other types of explosives.

The device allows for signals tests to ensure they are active through an automatic self-test that is built into each module. RAMS weigh slightly over three pounds, with a transmission range of over three miles.