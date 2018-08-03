A U.S. Army Stryker vehicle takes part with Japan's Ground Self Defense Force in a 2014 joint military exercise. The U.S. Army has contracted with General Dynamics for parts for the Stryker program of vehicles. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- The U.S. Army awarded an $11.1 million modification to an existing contract with General Dynamics Land Systems for parts supporting the Stryker family of armored vehicles.

General Dynamics regularly works on the Stryker program and it landed a Defense Department contract in June to upgrade the vehicles' hulls.

The contract announced Thursday covers parts for the entire program, the Defense Department said.

The eight-wheeled vehicles have undergone a transformation in recent years to bolster their ability to withstand explosions, particularly from improvised explosive devices.

General Dynamics' work on the latest contract modification will be funded on an order-by-order basis, as will the location of the work.

The Defense Department estimates work will finish February 2019.