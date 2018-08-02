Sea Giraffe radar selected for USNS Herschel 'Woody' Williams

The USNS Hershel "Woody" Williams is set to receive Saab's Sea Giraffe multi-mode radar, the company announced this week. Photo courtesy of U.S. Navy

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The U.S. Navy has selected Saab's Sea Giraffe AMB Multi Mode Radar for the Navy's Expeditionary Sea Base-class ship USNS Hershel "Woody" Williams.

The selection, announced Wednesday by Saab, includes the company's 9LV Naval Combat System for radar control and display along with Identification Friend or Foe Systems.

The system is already in use with the U.S. Coast Guard's Offshore Patrol Cutter as of last year. The MMR is a high power 3D electronically scanned phased array radar that can be adjusted for multiple wavelengths in a maritime environment.

"Saab's Sea Giraffe MMR will strengthen the U.S. Military Sealift Command's capability by providing total situational awareness across a wide range of tasks including expeditionary warfare missions. Our naval radars are now selected on board five classes of ships in the US," said Erik Smith, president and CEO of Saab Defense and Security USA, said in a press release.

The Williams will be the second ship of its kind after it's sister ship the Lewis B. Puller. It is 784 feet long and has a 52,000 square-foot flight deck. It serves as a logistical hub for other ships with fuel and ammunition storage and repair facilities.

The Williams' helicopter facilities and storage capacity make it ideal for humanitarian and disaster relief support, alongside its anticipated aviation mine countermeasures and special operations force missions.

RELATED Navy christens expeditionary fast transport USNS Burlington