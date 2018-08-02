Boeing has received a contract for spare parts for the F/A-18 Super Hornet air superiority and strike fighter. Photo courtesy of the U.S. Marine Corps

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Boeing has received a $186.2 million order against a five-year contract with one five-year option for F/A-18 aircraft spare parts.

Work on the contract, announced Wednesday by the Department of Defense, will be performed in Missouri and is expected be completed by June 28, 2024. The order will be provided for by fiscal 2018 through 2024 Navy working capital funds.

The F/A-18 series of multirole fighters is capable of operating from airstrips and aircraft carriers. It is designed for both air-superiority missions and land attack, and can carry a variety of ordnance ranging from air-to-air missiles and precision-guided bombs to standoff munitions.

The platform has been steadily upgraded, including with the introduction of the Super Hornet. The EA-18G is an electronic warfare platform capable of jamming enemy radars, communications, and missiles

The F/A-18 is in use by allied nations across the world and is the primary fighter for both the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. It will stay in service for decades to come, while being gradually replaced by the F-35.