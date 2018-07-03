Home / Defense News

GE contracted for F414 engine support on Super Hornet, Growler aircraft

By Stephen Carlson  |  July 3, 2018 at 4:29 PM
July 3 (UPI) -- General Electric has been awarded a contract for support of the F414 engine, found in the Super Hornet and Growler aircraft.

The contract, announced Monday by the Department of Defense, comes under a $37 million modification to an existing contract for the repair, replacement and general support of 773 F414 engines for the F/A-18E and F Super Hornet and EA-18G Growler fighter aircraft.

The F-18 series of aircraft -- the Growler is an electronic warfare variant -- is the primary naval fighter of the United States, as well as a number of allied nations. The fighters specialize in jamming enemy aircraft and ground defense systems.

Work will be performed at General Electric locations across the United States, as well as the Fleet Readiness Center at Jacksonville, Fla. Work is expected to be completed by Sept. 30, 2018.

Fiscal 2018 Navy funds in the amount of just over $37 million has been obligated to GE, and the funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.

