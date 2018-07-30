The C-37, pictured, along with the C-20, is used by all branches of the U.S. military for transport of government and Department of Defense officials. Photo courtesy of the U.S. Air Force

July 30 (UPI) -- Gulfstream Aerospace received a $36.2 million contract to support the C-20 and C-37, which are used to transport high-ranking Pentagon and government officials.

The modification to a previous contract, announced Friday by the Department of Defense, is to exercise Option Year 1, which includes a five-month extension of support for the C-20 and C-37 fleet for the Air Force, Army, Navy, Marines and Coast Guard. The extension will provide for uninterrupted logistical services, the Pentagon said.

The C-20 is a twin-engine aircraft based on the Gulfstream IV and is designed to transport high-ranking government and Department of Defense officials. It has a crew of five and can carry up to twelve passengers.

The C-37 is based on the twin-engine Gulfstream V and has a similar mission to the C-20, but includes improved avionics, speed and range in comparison.

Work will be performed at Savannah, Ga., Naval Air Station Sigonella, Italy, Rammstein Air Base, Germany, Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland, and other locations across the United States.

Work on the contract is expected to be completed by Jan. 31, 2019. Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance funds have been obligated at the time of award.