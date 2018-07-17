URS awarded $ 7.3M to support F-16s for Taiwan

July 17 (UPI) -- URS Federal Services has received a $7.3 million modification to an existing contract for the acquisition of F-16 fighter support of Taiwan's 21st Fighter Squadron.

The contract, announced Monday by the Department of Defense, calls for sortie production of 14 Block 20 F-16 aircraft for the Taiwan Air Force.

Foreign military sales funds in the amount of $7.3 million have been obligated at the time of award. Work will be performed at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. It is expected to be completed July 31, 2019.

The Block 20 F-16 includes some F-16C/D capabilities and improved radar which can guide AIM-7M Sparrow and AIM-120 AMRAAM missiles.