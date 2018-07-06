Finnish navy to acquire Gabriel anti-ship missiles

July 6 (UPI) -- The Finnish Defense Force has been authorized to acquire Gabriel anti-ship missiles from Israel Aerospace Industries.

The Gabriel is planned to replace Finland's current inventory of Saab RBS-15 SF missiles by the early 2020s and will be designated the SSM2020 in Finnish service.

The $190 million acquisition will include launchers, missiles, simulators, training services, parts and testing equipment. The variant of the Gabriel Finland will purchase was not disclosed, deliveries will take place from 2019-2025.

The Gabriel is a short-range anti-ship missile similar to the French Exocet and U.S. Harpoon. It is a multi-role missile that, with newer variants, can have a range of over 100 miles. It has been in service with multiple countries since 1982.

The munition will be used to equip Finnish Navy Squadron 2000 Hamina-class missile fast attack vessels and the future Squadron 2020 Class corvettes currently under development.