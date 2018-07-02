Home / Defense News

Raytheon to produce Griffin missile for U.S. Special Ops

By Brooke Baitinger  |  July 2, 2018 at 1:42 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

July 2 (UPI) -- Raytheon Company Missile Systems has been awarded a $315 million contract to produce the Griffin missile for U.S. Special Operations Command.

The deal, announced Friday by the Department of Defense, enables the company to produce the missile and provides support for product improvements, operations and sustainment.

Work will be performed at contractor facilities in Tucson, Ariz.

Fiscal 2018 research, development, testing and evaluation funds will be obligated to satisfy the contract minimum amount, and additional funding will be obligated on a delivery and task order basis.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
'Big Bang Theory's' Galecki, Bialek post photos from Cuoco's wedding 'Big Bang Theory's' Galecki, Bialek post photos from Cuoco's wedding
Philippines mayor shot dead during flag-raising ceremony Philippines mayor shot dead during flag-raising ceremony
19 senior ICE investigators call for agency to be dissolved 19 senior ICE investigators call for agency to be dissolved
FBI arrests 'radicalized' Philadelphia man in July 4 terror plot in Cleveland FBI arrests 'radicalized' Philadelphia man in July 4 terror plot in Cleveland
Lance Stephenson joining LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers Lance Stephenson joining LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers