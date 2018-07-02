Raytheon to produce Griffin missile for U.S. Special Ops

July 2 (UPI) -- Raytheon Company Missile Systems has been awarded a $315 million contract to produce the Griffin missile for U.S. Special Operations Command.

The deal, announced Friday by the Department of Defense, enables the company to produce the missile and provides support for product improvements, operations and sustainment.

Work will be performed at contractor facilities in Tucson, Ariz.

Fiscal 2018 research, development, testing and evaluation funds will be obligated to satisfy the contract minimum amount, and additional funding will be obligated on a delivery and task order basis.