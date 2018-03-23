Airbus Helicopters tapped for additional UH-72A helicopters

March 23 (UPI) -- Airbus Helicopters was awarded a contract from the U.S. Army for additional UH-72A Lakota Utility helicopters.

The deal, announced Thursday by the Department of Defense, is valued at more than $116.9 million under the terms of a modified contract.

The agreement between the Army and Airbus Helicopters taps the company to provide 16 UH-72A Lakota Utility Helicopter aircraft.

The UH-72A is a twin-engine helicopter with a single, four-bladed main rotor.

The helicopter is used in a domestic utility role to transport troops and supplies by the Army and National Guard, and has been in use since 2007.

Work on the contract will occur in Columbus, Miss., and is expected to be complete by September 2023.

More than $58.4 million will be obligated to Airbus Helicopters from Army fiscal 2016 aircraft procurement funds.

Earlier this month, the Army awarded Airbus Helicopters another contract valued at more than $273.2 million under the terms of a firm-fixed-price contract to provide 35 UH-72A Lakota aircraft.