Bell to support Marine Corps' Viper helicopters

Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Bell Helicopter has been awarded a contract for additional services in support of the AH-1Z helicopter for the U.S. Marine Corps.

The deal, announced Friday by the Department of Defense, is valued at more than $37.6 million under a firm-fixed-price modification to a previous award.

The contract calls for additional long-lead items for 27 Lot 16 AH-1Z aircraft in support of the Marine Corps.

The Bell manufactured AH-1Z Viper is a twin-engine attack helicopter primarily used for close air support and escort missions for the U.S. Marine Corps.

Work on the contract will occur in Texas and is expected to be complete in March 2019.

The total amount of the contract will be obligated to Bell Helicopter at time of award from Navy fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement funds, which will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year, the Pentagon said.