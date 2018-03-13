Kongsberg signs long-term vehicle technology deal in Qatar

March 13 (UPI) -- International technology company Kongsberg signed a long-term technology development program deal with Barzan Holdings for work in Qatar.

Kongsberg CEO Geir Håøy and Hamad Al Hajri, Program Director Barzan Holdings, signed the agreement in Doha, Qatar on Tuesday. The contract is potentially valued at more than $194.1 billion over an eight year period.

The contract will seek to develop new technologies for "communication, digitalization and tower solutions for military vehicles."

The technology development program is one of the largest undertakings in Kongsberg's history, the company said.

"We see considerable opportunities and potential for Norwegian industry and technology development with this establishment," Geir Håøy, President and CEO of Kongsberg, said in a press release.

Moreover, Barzan Holdings announced that, in partnership with Kongsberg, the two organizations have tapped Nexter, a French-owned company, to "deliver tower solutions, digitalization and communication solutions to 490 armoured vehicles," over the next eight years.

KONGSBERG is to deliver the solutions "PROTECTOR Remote Weapon Station" and "Medium Caliber Turret" to the programme, both tower solutions developed for increased protection of personnel.

"Today we are the world-leading supplier of these systems and we are pleased that the Qatari authorities have chosen our solutions, technology and competence," Håøy said.