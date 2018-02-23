Home / Defense News

Raytheon, Lockheed to sell Javelins to multiple foreign customers

By James LaPorta  |  Feb. 23, 2018 at 12:43 PM
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Raytheon and Lockheed Martin were awarded a contract under a foreign military sale for the delivery of Javelin weapon systems.

The deal, announced Thursday by the Department of Defense, is valued at more than $94.8 million under a modified contract.

The contract would provide the countries of France, Taiwan, Jordan, Qatar, Turkey and Lithuania with Javelin weapon systems, rounds, command launch systems and battery coolant unit spares, the Pentagon said.

Work on the contract will occur in Tucson, Ariz., and is expected to be completed by August 2020.

The total contract amount will be obligated to Raytheon and Lockheed Martin at the time of award from Army fiscal 2018 other procurement funds, the Pentagon said.

