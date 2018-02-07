Lockheed contracted for support of Trident D5 missile

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Lockheed Martin has been awarded a contract for Trident II D5 missile deployed system support.

The deal, announced Tuesday by the Department of Defense, is valued at more than $28.7 million under a cost-plus-fixed-fee, which is a modification on a previous award.

The contract calls for support services for the Trident II D5 missile deployed system.

The UGM-133A Trident II, or Trident D5, is the latest generation of submarine-launched ballistic missiles.

The work will occur in California, Florida and Colorado, and other locations, according to the Pentagon, and is expected to be completed in September 2020.

More than $28.7 million will be obligated to Lockheed Martin at the time of award, with more than $1.953 million expiring at the end of the current fiscal year.