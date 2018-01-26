General Dynamics to support U.S., British submarines

Jan. 26 (UPI) -- General Dynamics was awarded a contract for services in support of U.S. and British fire control and weapon control systems on ballistic and guided missile submarines.

The deal, announced Thursday by the Department of Defense, is valued at more than $8.3 million under the terms of a cost-plus-incentive-fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee modified contract.

The contract taps General Dynamics to sustain the fire control systems on ballistic-missile submarines and the attack weapon control system on guided-missile submarines, including providing training and support equipment.

Additionally, the United States and Britain will receive a missile fire control for the Columbia-Class and Vanguard-Class Common Missile Compartment Program development, which is the integration of the UGM-133 Trident II nuclear missile with the common missile compartment program.

The two countries also will receive a strategic weapon interface simulator, according to a Pentagon press release.

Work is expected to occur in several U.S. states and Britain, and is scheduled to be completed by September 2023.

More than $8.3 million will be obligated to General Dynamics from fiscal 2018 research, development, test and evaluation funds, and Navy fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance funds, according to the press release. More than $3.5 million will expire at the end of the current fiscal year on Sept. 30.