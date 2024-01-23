Breaking News
13 Oscar nominations for 'Oppenheimer'; Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera get nod for 'Barbie'
Trending
Advertisement
Voices
Jan. 23, 2024 / 7:59 AM

New Hampshire, Iowa don't make sense as opening rounds of presidential vote

By Charles R. Hunt, Boise State University
Supporters wave signs and cheer ahead of former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley's campaign event in Exeter, N.H., on Sunday. Photo by Amanda Sabga/UPI
1 of 9 | Supporters wave signs and cheer ahead of former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley's campaign event in Exeter, N.H., on Sunday. Photo by Amanda Sabga/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Iowa and New Hampshire have long been the first states to hold presidential contests in election years.

But should they go first?

Advertisement

As a political scientist who studies Congress and elections, I know that this largely unquestioned influence of the two states raises serious concerns around fairness, diversity and political representation. Here they are.

They don't represent the country

White, non-Hispanic residents make up 84% and 89% of Iowa and New Hampshire respectively, compared with just 58% of the nation as a whole. Iowa and New Hampshire are not representative of the United States, particularly on the basis of race.

This matters because the presidency is a national office that affects everyone. Because of the boost in political momentum, media coverage and donations that a win in Iowa or New Hampshire can provide, their choices have a bigger effect on the race than most other states. Candidates recognize this and campaign accordingly: Nearly 80% of all Republican candidates' events through mid-January had taken place in Iowa and New Hampshire.

Advertisement

Staggering primaries isn't fair

American elections are carried out by a decentralized system. States and parties choose to hold primary elections at different times throughout an election year leading up to the party conventions.

Even if Iowa and New Hampshire were a perfect demographic mirror of the country, the process would still be unfair to states that don't vote early. In most modern cases, the primaries in both major parties have been all but wrapped up by April, leaving dozens of states that had not yet held primaries essentially without a voice in the process.

In the 2020 Democratic primary, for example, Joe Biden's main rival -- Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont -- suspended his campaign before 26 states and territories had even held their contests.

Later states might have a kind of information advantage. For example, some states will likely have the benefit of seeing the outcomes of some of Donald Trump's many legal cases, while Iowa and New Hampshire voters will not.

But this advantage cuts both ways. Voters in later-voting states often don't even see the same slate of candidates on their ballot as Iowans do. Now that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has suspended his campaign, most of the country's voters will never have gotten a chance to weigh in on him.

Advertisement

What are the alternatives? After Biden's win in the 2020 South Carolina primary, Democrats moved that state's 2024 primary to an earlier date.

Different, more diverse states could go first on the primary calendar. For example, frontloading bigger states like California, Illinois or Texas would certainly bring a broader swath of voters into the mix; but it also would make person-to-person campaigning more difficult. It's also politically fraught: Democrats moved South Carolina earlier in their own primaries in 2024, but it was perceived by many as a move to boost incumbent Biden, who lost Iowa and New Hampshire in the 2020 primaries, but won South Carolina.

A more substantial reform could create a single primary election day for all states -- how the United States does every other election in this country.

Small states would surely dislike this reform: By the current method of staggering elections, these states can shine individually, rather than get lost in the mix of larger states with more voters and delegates. Staggered primaries might also help voters get to know the candidates on a more intimate basis, and political science says voters think of politics in personal terms. The Conversation

Advertisement

But the current cost -- essentially disenfranchising people in later-voting states -- might not be worth it.

Charles R. Hunt is an assistant professor of political science at Boise State University.

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

Election 2024: GOP presidential candidates campaign before Iowa Caucus

Former President Donald Trump participates in a Fox News Town Hall at the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines on January 10, 2024. He skipped the debate with his opponents at the same time. Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

News Literacy Week: There's still hope for local news
Voices // 1 day ago
News Literacy Week: There's still hope for local news
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- In a functioning democracy, high-quality local journalism is essential to ensuring that community leaders are working in the public's best interest. But local news is in crisis.
AI's real threat to free speech is censorship
Voices // 4 days ago
AI's real threat to free speech is censorship
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Headlines about the threats of artificial intelligence tend to be full of killer robots, or fears that when they're not on killing sprees, these same robots will be hoovering up human jobs. The real threat is censorship.
Extreme cold in a warming world: Climate instability may be disrupting polar vortex
Voices // 5 days ago
Extreme cold in a warming world: Climate instability may be disrupting polar vortex
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- After Earth just experienced its hottest year on record, it may seem surprising to set so many cold records. But does this cold snap contradict human-caused global warming? Absolutely not.
2024 could bring 'a lot of ruin,' but nuclear threat could be a stabilizing force
Voices // 6 days ago
2024 could bring 'a lot of ruin,' but nuclear threat could be a stabilizing force
The World Economic Forum held annually every January in Davos, Switzerland, is considered the global gathering of political, business and other elites.
Sensationalist claims about ultra-processed foods are misleading
Voices // 1 week ago
Sensationalist claims about ultra-processed foods are misleading
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- The perils of ultra-processed foods haven't been shown to be the largest cause of deaths globally and no scientific study has ever found this. This misleading claim appears to be a misinterpretation of research.
Church without God: Secular congregations fill a need for the nonreligious
Voices // 1 week ago
Church without God: Secular congregations fill a need for the nonreligious
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Shared testimonies, collective singing, silent meditation and baptism rituals -- these are all activities you might find at a Christian church service on a Sunday morning. But what would it look like with atheists?
Iran begins new year with dizzying rate of executions
Voices // 1 week ago
Iran begins new year with dizzying rate of executions
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- 2024 began in Iran just as 2023 ended, with a dizzying rate of executions.
In America we distrust: Foreign friends question U.S. reliability
Voices // 1 week ago
In America we distrust: Foreign friends question U.S. reliability
GSTAAD, Switzerland, Jan. 10 (UPI) -- America's friends abroad are asking: Who in the U.S. is rational or capable enough to prevent a global conflict, or to stop all the domestic forces in America from acting rashly?
South Korea's gender imbalance brings bleak marriage prospects for men
Voices // 2 weeks ago
South Korea's gender imbalance brings bleak marriage prospects for men
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- South Korea's bachelor time bomb is about to really go off. Following a historic 30-year-long imbalance in the male-to-female sex ratio at birth, young men far outnumber young women in the country.
Three devastating months in, no one is winning Israel-Hamas war
Voices // 2 weeks ago
Three devastating months in, no one is winning Israel-Hamas war
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- The Israel-Hamas war still has a long way to run and may be headed toward stalemate.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Suspect in shooting deaths of eight people in Illinois found dead in Texas
Suspect in shooting deaths of eight people in Illinois found dead in Texas
NFL mock draft 2024: Quarterback Caleb Williams might go first to Patriots
NFL mock draft 2024: Quarterback Caleb Williams might go first to Patriots
Record 932 manatees gather at Florida state park
Record 932 manatees gather at Florida state park
U.S. Navy identifies SEALs lost at sea during seizure of Houthi-bound weapons
U.S. Navy identifies SEALs lost at sea during seizure of Houthi-bound weapons
21 Israeli soldiers killed in largest military loss suffered in war with Hamas
21 Israeli soldiers killed in largest military loss suffered in war with Hamas
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement