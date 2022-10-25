Trending
Advertisement
Voices
Oct. 25, 2022 / 8:12 AM

In wake of past errors, election pollsters face big tests in 2022 midterms

By W. Joseph Campbell, American University
1/6
A few prominent survey organizations in recent years have given up on election polling, with no signs of returning. File Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/e9d18ec614c38d39208f740b7afde680/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
A few prominent survey organizations in recent years have given up on election polling, with no signs of returning. File Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- When it became clear his poll had erred in the 2021 New Jersey governor's race, Patrick Murray, director of the Monmouth University Polling Institute, acknowledged:

"I blew it."

Advertisement

The campaign's final Monmouth poll estimated Gov. Phil Murphy's lead over Republican foe Jack Ciattarelli at 11 percentage points -- a margin that "did not provide an accurate picture of the state of the governor's race," Murray later said in a newspaper commentary. Murphy won by 3.2 points.

It was a refreshingly candid acknowledgment by an election pollster.

RELATED Two right-wing operatives plead guilty to disinformation robocall scheme

More broadly, the error was one of several in the recent past and looms among the disquieting omens confronting pollsters in the 2022 midterm elections. Will they be embarrassed again? Will their polls in high-profile U.S. Senate and gubernatorial races produce misleading indications of election outcomes?

Advertisement

Such questions are hardly farfetched or irrelevant, given election polling's tattered recent record. A few prominent survey organizations in recent years have given up on election polling, with no signs of returning.

Treat polls warily

It is important to keep in mind that polls are not always in error, a point noted in my 2020 book, Lost in a Gallup: Polling Failure in U.S. Presidential Elections. But polls have been wrong often enough over the years that they deserve to be treated warily and with skepticism.

For a reminder, one need look no further than New Jersey in 2021 or, more expansively, to the 2020 presidential election. The polls pointed to Democrat Joe Biden's winning the presidency but underestimated popular support for President Donald Trump by nearly 4 percentage points overall.

That made for polling's worst collective performance in a presidential campaign in 40 years, and post-election analyses were at a loss to explain the misfire. One theory was that Trump's hostility to election surveys dissuaded supporters from answering pollsters' questions.

RELATED RNC files lawsuit against Google for sending campaign emails to spam folders

In any case, polling troubles in 2020 were not confined to the presidential race: In several Senate and gubernatorial campaigns, polls also overstated support for Democratic candidates. Among the notable flubs was the U.S. Senate race in Maine, where polls signaled defeat for the Republican incumbent, Susan Collins. Not one survey in the weeks before the election placed Collins in the lead.

Advertisement

She won re-election by nearly 9 points.

Recalling shock of 2016

The embarrassing outcomes of 2020 followed a stunning failure in 2016, when off-target polls in key Great Lakes states confounded expectations of Hillary Clinton's election to the presidency. They largely failed to detect late-campaign shifts in support to Trump, who won a clear Electoral College victory despite losing the national popular vote.

Past performance is not always prologue in election surveys; polling failures are seldom alike. Even so, qualms about a misfire akin to those of the recent past have emerged during this campaign.

In September, Nate Cohn, chief political analyst for The New York Times, cited the possibility of misleading polls in key races, writing that "the warning sign is flashing again: Democratic Senate candidates are outrunning expectations in the same places where the polls overestimated Mr. Biden in 2020 and Mrs. Clinton in 2016."

There has been some shifting in Senate polls since then, and surely there will be more before Nov. 8. In Wisconsin, for example, recent surveys suggest Republican incumbent Ron Johnson has opened a lead over Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes. Johnson's advantage was estimated at 6 percentage points not long ago in a Marquette Law School Poll.

Advertisement

The spotlight on polling this election season is unsurprising, given that key Senate races -- including those featuring flawed candidates in Pennsylvania and Georgia -- will determine partisan control of the upper house of Congress.

Worth doing?

Polling is neither easy nor cheap if done well, and the field's persistent troubles have even prompted the question whether election surveys are worth the bother.

Monmouth's Murray spoke to that sentiment, stating: "If we cannot be certain that these polling misses are anomalies then we have a responsibility to consider whether releasing horse race numbers in close proximity to an election is making a positive or negative contribution to the political discourse."

He noted that prominent survey organizations such as Pew Research and Gallup quit election polls several years ago to focus on issue-oriented survey research. "Perhaps," Murray wrote, "that is a wise move."

Questions about the value of election polling run through the history of survey research and never have been fully settled. Early pollsters such as George Gallup and Elmo Roper were at odds about such matters.

Gallup used to argue that election polls were acid tests, proxies for measuring the effectiveness of surveys of all types. Roper equated election polling to stunts like "tearing a telephone book in two" -- impressive, but not all that consequential.

Advertisement

Who is and isn't responding

Experimentation, meanwhile, has swept the field, as contemporary pollsters seek new ways of reaching participants and gathering data.

Placing calls to landlines and cellphones -- once polling's gold standard methodology -- is expensive and not always effective, as completion rates in such polls tend to hover in the low single digits. Many people ignore calls from numbers they do not recognize, or decline to participate when they do answer.

Some polling organizations have adopted a blend of survey techniques, an approach known as "methodological diversity." CNN announced in 2021, for example, that it would include online interviews with phone-based samples in polls that it commissions. A blended approach, the cable network said, should allow "the researchers behind the CNN poll to have a better understanding of who is and who is not responding."

During an online discussion last year, Scott Keeter of Pew Research said "methodological diversity is absolutely critical" for pollsters at a time when "cooperation is going down [and] distrust of institutions is going up. We need to figure out lots of ways to get at our subjects and to gather information from them."

So what lies immediately ahead for election polling and the 2022 midterms?

Advertisement

Some polls of prominent races may well misfire. Such errors could even be eye-catching.

But will the news media continue to report frequently on polls in election cycles ahead?

Undoubtedly.

After all, leading media outlets, both national and regional, have been survey contributors for years, conducting or commissioning -- and publicizing -- election polls of their own.The Conversation

W. Joseph Campbell is a professor of communication studies at the American University School of Communication.

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

This week in Washington

From left to right, President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden and chief White House groundskeeper Dale Haney plant a tree in Haney's honor on the South Lawn of the White House on Monday. Haney has served at the White House for 50 years, starting with President Richard Nixon. Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Joe Biden at DNC ahead of 'consequential' election: 'We're investing in all of America'

Latest Headlines

HBO's 'House of the Dragon' inspired by medieval struggle over female ruler
Voices // 23 hours ago
HBO's 'House of the Dragon' inspired by medieval struggle over female ruler
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- In HBO's 'House of the Dragon,' a king, lacking a male heir to his throne, elevates his teenage daughter to be his successor and a dynastic drama ensues. This storyline echoes the history of medieval Empress Matilda.
Experts grade Facebook, TikTok, Twitter, YouTube on election misinformation
Voices // 1 week ago
Experts grade Facebook, TikTok, Twitter, YouTube on election misinformation
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Social media companies have announced plans to deal with misinformation in the 2022 midterm elections, but the companies vary in their approaches and effectiveness. Experts grade Facebook, TikTok, Twitter and YouTube.
Critics say Georgia's new election laws target Black voter turnout
Voices // 4 days ago
Critics say Georgia's new election laws target Black voter turnout
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Georgia's new election laws have drawn especially strong charges of racism from Black voters, Democrats and voting rights activists.
Proxy wars and 21st-century merchants of death
Voices // 6 days ago
Proxy wars and 21st-century merchants of death
The conflict in Ukraine is, by any definition, a "proxy war." But it is being fought entirely differently by the United States, the West and Russia.
Crippling civilian infrastructure has long been part of Russian generals' playbook
Voices // 1 week ago
Crippling civilian infrastructure has long been part of Russian generals' playbook
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- In response to massive battlefield setbacks, Russia has increased its attacks in Ukraine on everything from power plants and dams to railways, pipelines and ports.
Biggest Social Security boost since 1981 is helpful but imperfect
Voices // 1 week ago
Biggest Social Security boost since 1981 is helpful but imperfect
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Social Security is set to boost the benefits it provides retirees by 8.7%, the biggest cost-of-living adjustment since 1981. It comes as sky-high inflation continues to eat into incomes and savings.
Voting wait times have increased, especially in minority communities
Voices // 1 week ago
Voting wait times have increased, especially in minority communities
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- The 2020 elections saw record numbers of Americans forced to wait longer to vote, partly because of the increased number of voters and the difficulties of safely voting during a lethal pandemic.
Voters face not one but many ticking time bombs
Voices // 1 week ago
Voters face not one but many ticking time bombs
Many potential external time bombs are ticking as Americans go to the polls next month, including the potential for threats from Russia, China, North Korea and the Persian Gulf.
Dissatisfied workers who feel they can't speak up drive quiet quitting
Voices // 1 week ago
Dissatisfied workers who feel they can't speak up drive quiet quitting
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Workers are dissatisfied in their current jobs and feel they can't speak up, whether about organizational problems, unethical behavior or even just to contribute their knowledge and creative ideas.
Chaos surrounding rookie DA fuels concerns about Walmart massacre case
Voices // 2 weeks ago
Chaos surrounding rookie DA fuels concerns about Walmart massacre case
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- The office of El Paso County District Attorney should be preparing for one of the most high-profile murder trials in Texas -- seeking a death sentence for the man accused in a racist massacre at a Walmart that killed 23.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Myanmar military airstrike on concert kills up to 80, including musicians
Myanmar military airstrike on concert kills up to 80, including musicians
Apple hikes prices on TV, music streaming services
Apple hikes prices on TV, music streaming services
Nearly 4,000 people bounce on trampolines to break world record in Mexico
Nearly 4,000 people bounce on trampolines to break world record in Mexico
Philips cuts 4,000 jobs following medical device recall
Philips cuts 4,000 jobs following medical device recall
Unilever recalls dry shampoos because of potentially high levels of benzene
Unilever recalls dry shampoos because of potentially high levels of benzene
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement