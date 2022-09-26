Advertisement
Voices
Sept. 26, 2022 / 9:24 AM

Cancellation of Taiwan Pride event shows China's influence

By Kuan-Wei Chen, McGill University
Gay rights supporters rally in Taiwan in 2016. File Photo by David Chang/EPA
Gay rights supporters rally in Taiwan in 2016. File Photo by David Chang/EPA

Sept. 26 (UPI) -- WorldPride 2025 would have been the first time a global lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer event was held in Asia.

Originally scheduled to be held in Taiwan, the event was abruptly canceled in August due to disagreement over the naming of the event. Despite winning the bid to host the pride event under the name WorldPride Taiwan, organizers InterPride suddenly requested that the word "Taiwan" be dropped altogether.

Advertisement

This can be traced to external pressure from neighboring China.

Loss for LGBTQ+ rights

The cancellation of the WorldPride 2025 event in Taiwan is not only a loss for LGBTQ+ rights in Asia. It's also emblematic of the influence of authoritarian regimes worldwide. InterPride admitted as much when it announced that it's seeking consultative status with the United Nations, a status that would give it the same footing as other non-governmental organizations to take part in multilateral discussions on economic, social and human rights issues.

Advertisement

However, China repeatedly abuses its position at the United Nations to prevent groups that are critical of China from receiving UN accreditation. A country that continues to roll back political and civil liberties, crack down on "sissy" culture and sexual minorities and stifle the #MeToo movement is effectively dictating to the world where a pride event can be held, as well as which NGOs are allowed to be represented at the U.N.

Taiwan was the first country in Asia to legalize same-sex marriage. Yet it was denied the right to hold a global pride event. This is not the first time that China has interfered and tried to marginalize Taiwan's existence as an independent nation-state.

RELATED Survey shows gay men cutting back on sex to avoid monkeypox

Beijing claims Taiwan is "an inalienable part" of China, which, as the recent military drills after American politician Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan are aimed to demonstrate, must be "reunified with the Motherland," with force if necessary.

At China's insistence, Taiwan is not a member of international organizations such as the World Health Organization. This is to the detriment of the rest of the world.

The COVID-19 pandemic, for example, might have been contained more effectively if the world had heeded Taiwan's warning of human-to-human transmission as early as Dec. 31, 2019. Many experts and governmental organizations, including the Group of Seven, said the "international community should be able to benefit from the experience of all partners, including Taiwan's successful contribution to the tackling of the COVID-19 pandemic."

Advertisement

Matters of global concern

Similarly, Taiwan is not permitted to be a member of the International Civil Aviation Organization, despite the fact that ensuring aviation security and safety, and addressing the environmental impact of aviation, are matters of global concern and "no country can be left behind."

Taiwan's exclusion extends to other vital areas that require international co-operation, including combating international terrorism and crime and global efforts to tackle climate change.

Chinese pressure goes as far as the erasure of any mention of Taiwan at the Olympics, attempts to censor Taiwan's participation at events like the Cannes film festival and even to end Taiwan's membership in an international bird conservation group.

These attempts to marginalize Taiwan and dictate its participation in global organizations is oppressive and unjust. And it doesn't end there.

Together with Russia, China has not hidden the fact that it wishes to see international relations "enter a new era" and to rewrite rules-based order in its image. Such efforts extend to championing around the world the idea of total government control over the Internet and thwarting international attempts to investigate the origins of COVID-19.

Even independent efforts of the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights to report on crimes against humanity and genocide against the Uighurs in Xinjiang have been stonewalled and published only after much delay and redaction at the behest of Beijing.

Advertisement

Corporations give in

Eager to acquiesce to China's rules for doing business, some companies are unfortunately quick to resort to self-censorship. Chinese government censors demanded a same-sex kiss be cut from the movie Lightyear, though Disney refused, while references to same-sex relationship were scrubbed out of the latest Fantastic Beasts movie.

China even demanded that the 2021 Spiderman movie erase images of the Statue of Liberty, and that the flags of Taiwan and Japan be edited out of Top Gun: Maverick.

The cancellation of the WorldPride event in Taiwan is just one of the signs that China's authoritarian government is able and being allowed to decide who can participate in the international community, who can speak out and what can be represented in culture or shown on the Internet.

At a time when rights, freedoms and democracy are in decline globally, liberal values and human rights -- including those of the LGBTQ+ community -- must be promoted and defended worldwide, regardless of what regimes like China demand.The Conversation

Advertisement

Kuan-Wei Chen is managing editor of the McGill Manual on International Law Applicable to Military Uses of Outer Space at McGill University.

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

Read More

Cubans head to polls in referendum on gay marriage Vietnam declares that LGBTQ+ 'not an illness,' ends conversion therapy

Latest Headlines

Migrants, long the focus of political rhetoric, have become props
Voices // 3 days ago
Migrants, long the focus of political rhetoric, have become props
Sept. 23 (UPI) -- For five months, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott bused migrants to Democrat-led cities to draw attention to the number of people arriving at the border. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has taken it to another level.
Ron DeSantis dropping migrants off on Martha's Vineyard may be illegal
Voices // 4 days ago
Ron DeSantis dropping migrants off on Martha's Vineyard may be illegal
Sept. 22 (UPI) -- The arrival of about 50 Colombian and Venezuelan migrants on Martha's Vineyard, Mass., has prompted legal questions about how and why Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis chartered planes to drop them there.
Transition from Queen Elizabeth shows weaknesses in U.S. presidency
Voices // 5 days ago
Transition from Queen Elizabeth shows weaknesses in U.S. presidency
Some weeks are more important than others. Last week was one of them. But, regarding three particular stories, much of their significance has been missed.
Albania shows the West how to deal with Iran
Voices // 6 days ago
Albania shows the West how to deal with Iran
Sept. 20 (UPI) -- A devastating 13-page report by the Microsoft Detection and Response Team has revealed that cyberattacks that crippled government security services and institutions in Albania, were the work of Iran.
Giorgia Meloni set to become Italy's first far-right leader since Mussolini
Voices // 1 week ago
Giorgia Meloni set to become Italy's first far-right leader since Mussolini
Sept. 19 (UPI) -- Italy looks set to get its first far-right leader since Benito Mussolini's body was strung up for all to see at the end of World War II. On Sunday, voters are widely expected to elect as prime minister Giorgia Meloni.
West beware: Russia building closer alliance with autocracies
Voices // 1 week ago
West beware: Russia building closer alliance with autocracies
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Russia is planning to buy Soviet-era weapons from North Korea, a recent U.S. intelligence report revealed. Britain's defense intelligence has also confirmed that Russia is using Iranian-made drones in Ukraine.
Charles III faces challenges at home, abroad and in defining what it means to be king
Voices // 1 week ago
Charles III faces challenges at home, abroad and in defining what it means to be king
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Britain's King Charles III will have to make new choices about what it means to be a modern monarch, just as his mother adapted to the rapidly changing circumstances of the post-World War II years.
Queen Elizabeth II's qualities as monarch would have been disqualifying as a president
Voices // 1 week ago
Queen Elizabeth II's qualities as monarch would have been disqualifying as a president
All the qualities and virtues Queen Elizabeth II possessed as queen would have been largely disqualifying as president.
Fetus in carpool lane: Texas' abortion law creates questions on 'personhood'
Voices // 1 week ago
Fetus in carpool lane: Texas' abortion law creates questions on 'personhood'
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- When a pregnant North Texas woman was pulled over for driving alone in a high-occupancy vehicle lane, she protested.
Russian lies could undermine international arms control agreements
Voices // 2 weeks ago
Russian lies could undermine international arms control agreements
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Before Russia invaded Ukraine in February, its diplomatic missions began circulating some particularly fantastical lies.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

California police arrest man plotting to conduct 'Las Vegas-style' mass shooting
California police arrest man plotting to conduct 'Las Vegas-style' mass shooting
Germany signs new gas deal with UAE amid reduction in Russian fuel
Germany signs new gas deal with UAE amid reduction in Russian fuel
U.S., S. Korea start joint naval drills after North Korean missile launch
U.S., S. Korea start joint naval drills after North Korean missile launch
Man shoots Russian military commander amid draft protests
Man shoots Russian military commander amid draft protests
Taylor Hale wins 'Big Brother' Season 24; show renewed for Season 25
Taylor Hale wins 'Big Brother' Season 24; show renewed for Season 25
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement