Trending
Advertisement
Voices
May 24, 2022 / 8:20 AM

For Philippines under new President Marcos, cold hard truths lie ahead

By Tom Smith, University of Portsmouth
1/2
For Philippines under new President Marcos, cold hard truths lie ahead
Newly elected President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. inherits a series of problems, including that the nation’s economy relies too heavily on its army of overseas workers around the world sending back their remittances to support those at home. File Photo by Rolex Dela Pena/EPA-EFE

May 24 (UPI) -- The prospects for the Philippines under newly elected President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos have as much to do with a murky past as they do with modern challenges. Electing the son of a former dictator may make no sense to many on the outside, or to the many liberals inside the country who are doing some deep reflection. But further cold hard truths lie ahead for the Philippines.

The crimes of members of the Marcos clan's own very recent past still haven't been fully accounted for. Ferdinand Marcos Sr. fled the country following years of a dictatorship that plundered an estimated $10 billion of public funds.

Advertisement

There is also a question mark over the Marcos family's unsettled estate tax liabilities. A 1997 decision of the supreme court had ordered the Marcoses to pay 23 billion pesos ($439 million) in estate tax. Asked about the issue in the runup to the election, Ferdinand Marcos Jr. dismissed this issue as "fake news." "Let's leave it to the lawyers to discuss it."

Advertisement

But this is only the latest unresolved case against the Marcos clan. The family matriarch Imelda, Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s mother, still has more than a dozen cases pending against her after being found guilty of seven counts of graft in 2018. But nobody should seriously hope that these will come to any resolution or that Imelda Marcos will be held accountable for stealing obscene amounts of the country's wealth under her husband's reign, something the family vehemently denies.

RELATED Missing Picasso painting spotted in Philippines home of Imelda Marcos

The shamelessness of the Marcos clan toward this reported plunder in a country that wrestles with crippling levels of poverty has been well covered recently in the media. Imelda was pictured at home with a Picasso on the wall, despite it being one of many objects targeted for seizure by anti-corruption measures in 2014. An excellent investigative report by Reuters published a week before the election laid bare the brazen way Ferdinand Marcos Jr. could prevent any further recoveries from the family.

The Philippines' bloated and archaic legal system desperately needs reform, but no president is incentivized to do so when they can govern using it. Without true separation of the government from the judiciary, presidents -- especially those with landslide victories -- can rule and flout the rules. Under Ferdinand Marcos Jr., there is little to suggest any reform is incoming.

Advertisement

Sadly, the cronyism extends well beyond the justice system and into an economy in desperate need of revival following crippling decline under former President Rodrigo Duterte. The Philippines regularly ranks as one of the worst countries in the world for "crony capitalism," meaning it relies on a transactional relationship between government and powerful oligarchs who own and control much of the country's economy. These are the same oligarchs that Duterte railed against and vowed to root out.

RELATED Marcos victory opens old wounds for martial law victims in Philippines

Economic issues

Ferdinand Marcos Jr. also inherits a series of problems. For one thing, the nation's economy relies too heavily on its army of overseas workers around the world sending back their remittances to support those at home.

In 2018, it was estimated that these remittances constituted 11% of the country's GDP. Nurses, sailors, domestic workers and construction laborers, estimated to be around 2.2 million worldwide, provide vital income to a nation falling behind others in the region.

RELATED The rise and fall -- and rise again -- of the Philippines' Marcos family

Tourism has been massively hit as a result of the pandemic, and given the poor handling of COVID-19 by the outgoing Duterte administration, there is much to do to improve the state of domestic healthcare before international tourism can be rebuilt.

Advertisement

If that all wasn't enough, the country still lacks critical infrastructure to be able to respond to the massive natural disasters that regularly besiege the country. Volcanic eruptions, super typhoons, landslides, earthquakes -- all devastating in their own right -- have all left behind a need for temporary housing, spiraling the country further into a development trap it cannot climb out of.

Some research even suggests that the corruption endemic in the politics of the Philippines is built on the country's geographical challenges and mishandling of the response.

Perhaps most troubling is the prospect for a continuation of a culture of violence normalized under Duterte. Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and his vice president -- Duterte's daughter Sara -- are set to continue, if not build upon, the security state that enables attacks on journalists and leaves extrajudicial killings uninvestigated.

Unabashed militarization under Duterte is seemingly Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Sara Duterte's principal policy issue. They plan to make military service mandatory for all adults and make the Reserve Officers' Training Corps mandatory in college programs, for which they face opposition from student groups.

While communist and Islamist insurgencies continue to threaten the country, further militarization, building on Duterte's war on drugs and use of the military in various arms of government, is risky.

Advertisement

These long-running insurgencies stem from deep social and political grievances -- many legitimate -- with the state. And increased violence at the hands of an expanded military is unlikely to deal with the root causes of the conflict. Duterte's military demolished the city of Marawi in 2017 when it was drawn into a siege by local clans claiming to be Islamic State affiliates, and have not bothered to rebuild it -- leaving thousands displaced and resentful.

Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has much to reform and rebuild. The electorate will support him for six to 12 months, as they do all their new leaders. Capitalizing on this wave of support with bold new measures to rebuild sorely needed robust infrastructure and trust in institutions will be needed for the next Marcos to take the throne in another 35 years.The Conversation

Tom Smith is a principal lecturer in international relations & academic director of the Royal Air Force College Cranwell at the University of Portsmouth.

Advertisement

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

Latest Headlines

Mike Pompeo offers momentous support for Iranian opposition
Voices // 1 day ago
Mike Pompeo offers momentous support for Iranian opposition
May 23 (UPI) -- When Mike Pompeo visited the main democratic Iranian opposition movement, the People's Mojahedin of Iran, in Albania, he may have recalled a Thomas Jefferson quote: "When tyranny becomes law, rebellion becomes duty."
Baby formula industry primed for disaster before key factory closed
Voices // 4 days ago
Baby formula industry primed for disaster before key factory closed
May 20 (UPI) -- The conditions that led to a shortage of baby formula were set in motion long before the February closure of the Similac factory tipped the United States into a crisis.
Loop Current, fueler of monster hurricanes, looking a lot like year of Katrina
Voices // 5 days ago
Loop Current, fueler of monster hurricanes, looking a lot like year of Katrina
May 19 (UPI) -- A current of warm tropical water is looping unusually far into the Gulf for this time of year, with the power to turn tropical storms into monster hurricanes.
Mark Esper's code of duty, honor collided with Donald Trump's chaos
Voices // 6 days ago
Mark Esper's code of duty, honor collided with Donald Trump's chaos
Former Defense Secretary Mark Esper's book is a stunning indictment of President Donald Trump, who Esper ultimately believed was unfit for office.
In Midwestern schools, LGBTQ teachers face discrimination, hate and their own fears
Voices // 1 week ago
In Midwestern schools, LGBTQ teachers face discrimination, hate and their own fears
May 17 (UPI) -- The national debate about LGBTQ issues in schools has come to the Midwest. In the wake of the passage of Florida's so-called "don't say gay" law, more than a dozen other states have proposed similar legislation.
Ireland's abortion ban was a story of suffering and death
Voices // 1 week ago
Ireland's abortion ban was a story of suffering and death
May 16 (UPI) -- If the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe vs. Wade, the 1973 decision that legalized abortion in the United States, the nation may find itself on a path similar to that trod by the Irish people from 1983 to 2018.
Study suggests video games boost intelligence in children
Voices // 1 week ago
Study suggests video games boost intelligence in children
May 13 (UPI) -- Many parents feel guilty when their children play video games for hours on end. Some even worry it could make their children less clever. And, indeed, that's a topic scientists have clashed over for years.
Wealthy nations carving up space and its riches, leaving others behind
Voices // 1 week ago
Wealthy nations carving up space and its riches, leaving others behind
May 12 (UPI) -- Satellites help run the Internet and television and are central to the Global Positioning System. Nations that don't have their own satellites providing these services rely on other countries.
Containment, deterrence an illusory strategy with Russia, China
Voices // 1 week ago
Containment, deterrence an illusory strategy with Russia, China
For 75 years, containment and deterrence were foundational for American and Western strategic thinking. But are both still relevant?
It's time for a new U.S.-Korea alliance for a free, unified peninsula
Voices // 1 week ago
It's time for a new U.S.-Korea alliance for a free, unified peninsula
May 10 (UPI) -- A small group of civil society stakeholders from South Korea, North Korea, the United States, Japan and China recently convened in the mountains of Virginia to address the security situation on the Korean Peninsula.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Consultant: Amber Heard lost $45M-$50M after statements by Johnny Depp's lawyer
Consultant: Amber Heard lost $45M-$50M after statements by Johnny Depp's lawyer
Shell safety consultant quits over 'double-talk on climate'
Shell safety consultant quits over 'double-talk on climate'
Appeals court upholds ruling against Florida's social media law
Appeals court upholds ruling against Florida's social media law
U.S. submarine's grounding 'preventable,' says Navy probe
U.S. submarine's grounding 'preventable,' says Navy probe
Police: Suspect who ran over Calif. students had 'incendiary devices' in car
Police: Suspect who ran over Calif. students had 'incendiary devices' in car
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement