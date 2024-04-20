Advertisement
World News
April 20, 2024 / 1:11 PM

North Korea says it has tested 'super-large warhead' during cruise missile drill

By Simon Druker
The test-firing of a Hwasongpho-16B intermediate-range solid-fueled ballistic missile is shown in a photo released by North Korea on April 3. The regime announced Saturday it has now conducted a cruise missile test with what it called a 'super-large warhead.' File Photo by KCNA/EPA-EFE
The test-firing of a Hwasongpho-16B intermediate-range solid-fueled ballistic missile is shown in a photo released by North Korea on April 3. The regime announced Saturday it has now conducted a cruise missile test with what it called a 'super-large warhead.' File Photo by KCNA/EPA-EFE

April 20 (UPI) -- North Korea said Saturday it has conducted a cruise missile test with what its state-run media called a "super-large warhead."

The surface-to-air missile test took place Friday afternoon over the Sea of Japan, according to the official Korean Central News Agency.

Advertisement

The drills were meant to test the "power of super-large warhead of the strategic cruise missile Hwasal-1Ra-3 and test-fired the new-type anti-aircraft missile Pyoltsi-1-2 on the West Sea of Korea," according to KCNA, which quoted the General Missile Bureau of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

The tests "achieved purposes concerned," North Korea said.

Related

South Korea's Yonhap News Agency published a photo reportedly of the missile launches, using a mobile launching vehicle on what appears to be a runway.

"Those tests are parts of normal works of national defense research institutions under the General Bureau for rapid technical development in different aspects including the tactical technical performance and operation of new-type weapon systems and have nothing to do with [the] surrounding situation," the KCNA news release reads.

South Korean officials said they were aware of the military maneuvers.

"Our military has been closely monitoring signs of North Korea's provocations and military activities, while maintaining the robust combined defense posture," South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

Advertisement

The tests come as Pyongyang reaches the fourth year in a five-year plan for its cruise missile systems.

Earlier this month, North Korea said it successfully test-fired a new intermediate-range hypersonic missile.

If true, the news would add another nuclear-capable weapon to its arsenal.

In late March, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un presided over the test of a solid-fuel engine for a new intermediate-range hypersonic missile. That came only one day after observing the launch of short-range ballistic missiles.

The tests come the same day North Korean officials slammed a visit to Asia by the top U.S. envoy to the United Nations as an "aid-begging trip" meant to prop up an "illegal" sanctions regime against the isolated state.

Kim Son Gyong, the North's Vice Foreign Minister, made the remarks about U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield, who spent four days in South Korea this week before arriving in Japan on Thursday.

Latest Headlines

Gaza officials say Israeli strikes on Rafah kill at least 9, including 6 children
World News // 45 minutes ago
Gaza officials say Israeli strikes on Rafah kill at least 9, including 6 children
April 20 (UPI) -- Nine people, including six children, were killed in Israeli airstrikes on the southern Gaza Strip refugee haven of Rafah on Saturday, local Palestinian officials said.
Overnight explosions shake Iraqi military base, leaving 1 dead, 8 injured
World News // 2 hours ago
Overnight explosions shake Iraqi military base, leaving 1 dead, 8 injured
April 20 (UPI) -- Overnight explosions at an Iraqi military base not far from the capital Baghdad on Saturday left one person dead and at least eight others with degrees of injuries, officials said.
International Olympic Committee develops guidelines for AI use
World News // 22 hours ago
International Olympic Committee develops guidelines for AI use
April 19 (UPI) -- The International Olympic Committee Friday launched its so-called Olympic AI Agenda to lay out guiding principles and identify governing rules to mitigate risk and promote the responsible use of artificial intelligence.
Israel says 276 aid trucks with food, medical aid entered Gaza
World News // 1 day ago
Israel says 276 aid trucks with food, medical aid entered Gaza
April 19 (UPI) -- The Israeli military on Friday said that 276 trucks carrying aid entered the Gaza Strip on Thursday.
Ursula von der Leyen visits border to stand by Finland against Russian 'hybrid attacks'
World News // 1 day ago
Ursula von der Leyen visits border to stand by Finland against Russian 'hybrid attacks'
April 19 (UPI) -- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen visited Finland's border with Russia Friday, vowing to stand by Finland against what she called Russian hybrid attacks.
Russian missile attacks kill 8 in Ukraine, damage residential building and railway
World News // 1 day ago
Russian missile attacks kill 8 in Ukraine, damage residential building and railway
April 19 (UPI) -- Russian attacks in Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih and Synelnykove, Ukraine Friday destroyed several floors of a residential building killing eight people and damaging a railway station, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Reports: Israel attacks military base in central Iran
World News // 1 day ago
Reports: Israel attacks military base in central Iran
April 19 (UPI) -- Explosions were reported early Friday near a military base in the central Iranian city of Isfahan, according to state-run news, as Israel appears have attacked the Middle Eastern country.
Two Polish men arrested over attack on Navalny aide Leonid Volkov
World News // 1 day ago
Two Polish men arrested over attack on Navalny aide Leonid Volkov
April 19 (UPI) -- Two Polish men have been arrested in Poland on suspicion of carrying out a "brutal" attack on exiled Russian political dissident Leonid Volkov, former chief of staff of the late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.
India heads to the polls as Prime Minister Narendra Modi bids for third term
World News // 1 day ago
India heads to the polls as Prime Minister Narendra Modi bids for third term
April 19 (UPI) -- Hundreds of millions of voters in India, the world's largest democracy, are heading to the polls in a parliamentary election in which the ruling-Bharatiya Janata Party's Narendra Modi running for re-election.
North Korea condemns U.N. envoy's 'aid-begging trip' to Asia
World News // 1 day ago
North Korea condemns U.N. envoy's 'aid-begging trip' to Asia
SEOUL, April 19 (UPI) -- North Korea on Friday slammed a visit to Asia by the top U.S. envoy to the United Nations as an "aid-begging trip" meant to prop up an "illegal" sanctions regime against the isolated state.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

N.Y. AG asks judge to void Trump's $175M bond in civil fraud case
N.Y. AG asks judge to void Trump's $175M bond in civil fraud case
Trump Media CEO Devin Nunes warns Nasdaq about possible share price manipulation
Trump Media CEO Devin Nunes warns Nasdaq about possible share price manipulation
Tesla recalls almost 4K Cybertrucks due to sticky accelerator pedal
Tesla recalls almost 4K Cybertrucks due to sticky accelerator pedal
Man who set himself on fire outside of Trump courtroom dies of injuries
Man who set himself on fire outside of Trump courtroom dies of injuries
Man who used riot shield to 'obstruct and intimidate' police on Jan. 6 pleads guilty
Man who used riot shield to 'obstruct and intimidate' police on Jan. 6 pleads guilty
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement