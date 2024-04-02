Trending
Advertisement
World News
April 2, 2024 / 11:11 PM

North Korea says it fired new intermediate-range hypersonic missile

By Thomas Maresca
North Korea said Wednesday that it test-fired the Hwasongpho-16B, a new intermediate-range solid-fueled ballistic missile with a hypersonic gliding warhead. Photo by KCNA/EPA-EFE
North Korea said Wednesday that it test-fired the Hwasongpho-16B, a new intermediate-range solid-fueled ballistic missile with a hypersonic gliding warhead. Photo by KCNA/EPA-EFE

SEOUL, April 3 (UPI) -- North Korea successfully test-fired a new intermediate-range hypersonic missile, state media reported Wednesday, adding another nuclear-capable weapon to its expanding arsenal.

State-run Korean Central News Agency reported that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw the launch of the new missile, dubbed the Hwasongpho-16B, on Tuesday.

Advertisement

The weapon is a "new-type intermediate-range solid-fueled ballistic missile loaded with newly-developed hypersonic gliding warhead," KCNA said.

Kim praised the development of "another powerful strategic offensive weapon"' and said that the North's entire arsenal of missiles was now "on solid-fueled, warhead-controlled and nuclear warhead-carrying basis."

Related

The developments present growing challenges for missile detection and interception systems. Missiles using solid-fuel propellants can be transported and launched more quickly than liquid-fuel models, while hypersonic weapons travel at least five times the speed of sound and are maneuverable mid-flight.

A hypersonic missile was on a wish list of weapons that Kim laid out at a party congress in January 2021, alongside nuclear-powered submarines, submarine-launched intercontinental ballistic missiles, "ultramodern tactical nuclear weapons" and military satellites.

Intermediate-range missiles tipped with nuclear warheads could place U.S. military installations in Guam -- around 2,100 miles away -- within reach.

Advertisement

South Korea's military announced Tuesday that it had detected the launch, saying the missile flew around 375 miles and splashed down in the East Sea.

According to the KCNA report, the new missile's hypersonic glide warhead reached a peak height of 62 miles and flew about 620 miles while conducting maneuvers before hitting a target in the sea.

The launch was the North's third ballistic missile of the year among a range of weapons tests and heated rhetoric that has kept tensions ratcheted up on the Korean Peninsula. It comes amid growing military ties between North Korea and Russia, with evidence that Moscow is sharing advanced weapons technology and helping Pyongyang evade sanctions in exchange for munitions.

The United States, South Korea and Japan have increased their military cooperation in response to the North's provocations, with expanded drills and the deployment of U.S. assets to the Peninsula.

On Tuesday, the three allies conducted a combined aerial exercise involving nuclear-capable U.S. B-52 bombers hours after the North's missile launch.

The drills were held to "improve our deterrence and response capabilities to North Korea's increasingly advanced nuclear and missile threats," South Korea's Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Latest Headlines

Powerful 7.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Taiwan as buildings collapse, people trapped
World News // 1 hour ago
Powerful 7.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Taiwan as buildings collapse, people trapped
April 2 (UPI) -- A powerful earthquake measuring 7.4 magnitude rocked much of Taiwan on Wednesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The quake collapsed buildings in the southern city of Hualien, as tsunami waves hit Japan.
J.K. Rowling won't be charged for anti-trans comments amid new Scotland law
World News // 4 hours ago
J.K. Rowling won't be charged for anti-trans comments amid new Scotland law
April 2 (UPI) -- Anti-trans comments made on social media by "Harry Potter" author J.K. Rowling will not be looked at as criminal amid Scotland's new hate crime law which took effect Monday.
In Israel, tent city outside Knesset protests Netanyahu's government
World News // 7 hours ago
In Israel, tent city outside Knesset protests Netanyahu's government
April 2 (UPI) -- Thousands of Israeli protesters have set up a tent city in Jerusalem outside the Knesset on what is the third day of a four-day protest against the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
29 killed in fire at Istanbul nightclub during unauthorized renovations
World News // 11 hours ago
29 killed in fire at Istanbul nightclub during unauthorized renovations
April 2 (UPI) -- At least 29 people were killed in a fire at an Istanbul nightclub that undergoing renovations, authorities said Tuesday.
Ukraine drone strikes hit Russian refinery, drone plant
World News // 13 hours ago
Ukraine drone strikes hit Russian refinery, drone plant
April 2 (UPI) -- A dozen people were injured Tuesday in dawn Ukrainian drone strikes on oil-refining and other military-industrial targets deep inside southern Russia.
Japan says it will restart support to UNRWA
World News // 13 hours ago
Japan says it will restart support to UNRWA
April 2 (UPI) -- Japan said Tuesday that it will continue funding a United Nations organization that helps Palestinian refugees after doubts have been cast on allegations that some of its employees were involved in the attack on Israel.
12-year-old student killed, two injured in Finland school shooting
World News // 15 hours ago
12-year-old student killed, two injured in Finland school shooting
April 2 (UPI) -- A student was killed and two others were injured Tuesday in a "shocking" primary school shooting in a suburb of the Finnish capital, Helsinki.
World Central Kitchen halts Gaza work after airstrike on aid convoy kills 7
World News // 17 hours ago
World Central Kitchen halts Gaza work after airstrike on aid convoy kills 7
April 2 (UPI) -- U.S. non-profit World Central Kitchen said Tuesday it was suspending food aid operations in Gaza after the killing of seven of its workers in an "unforgivable" Israel Defense Forces airstrike.
North Korea fires intermediate-range ballistic missile into East Sea
World News // 1 day ago
North Korea fires intermediate-range ballistic missile into East Sea
SEOUL, April 2 (UPI) -- North Korea launched an intermediate-range ballistic missile into the East Sea Tuesday, the South Korean military said, the latest in a slew of weapons tests by the isolated regime this year.
Foreign aid workers killed in Gaza, as World Central Kitchen decries 'tragedy'
World News // 1 day ago
Foreign aid workers killed in Gaza, as World Central Kitchen decries 'tragedy'
April 1 (UPI) -- Four foreign aid workers with the U.S. nonprofit World Central Kitchen have been killed in an Israeli strike in central Gaza, the food aid charity reported Monday. The Israeli Defense Forces said it is investigating.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

12-year-old student killed, two injured in Finland school shooting
12-year-old student killed, two injured in Finland school shooting
Powerful 7.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Taiwan as buildings collapse, people trapped
Powerful 7.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Taiwan as buildings collapse, people trapped
If you miss this year's complete eclipse, next one to appear in U.S. in 2044
If you miss this year's complete eclipse, next one to appear in U.S. in 2044
World Central Kitchen halts Gaza work after airstrike on aid convoy kills 7
World Central Kitchen halts Gaza work after airstrike on aid convoy kills 7
Ukraine drone strikes hit Russian refinery, drone plant
Ukraine drone strikes hit Russian refinery, drone plant
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement